US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* UBS downgrades India's Infosys Ltd to "sell" from "buy" and cut its target price to 2,750 rupees from 4,050 rupees, saying a turnaround at the IT outsourcer could take longer than expected. * UBS adds it expects the next wave of growth for the sector to be led by infrastructure services and business process outsourcing, which account for less of Infosys' revenue than competitors such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd or HCL Technologies Ltd. * UBS also cites Infosys "high" staff attrition and its focus on boosting margins at the expense of stabilising revenue and market share as other risk factors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.