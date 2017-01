* USD/INR trading at 60.04/05 versus its previous close of 60.11/12, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus other major and regional units, but a sharp fall will be averted on caution ahead of the national elections outcome next week. * Pair seen holding in a 59.90 to 60.30 range initially during the session with traders monitoring domestic share moves for cues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty futures currently trading flat. * The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Wednesday after the country's central bank warned it may have to intervene to weaken the currency, while the U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows against a basket of major currencies. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)