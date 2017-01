* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 8.76 percent tracking a fall in its U.S. counterpart with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the national election outcome next week. * The 30-year bond and other long-maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in thin, meandering trade ahead of potentially market-moving congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * Gains in the rupee towards one-month highs also helping sentiment for bonds traders say. The 10-year paper is expected to move in a 8.72 to 8.78 percent range during the session. * The central bank will auction 150 billion rupees worth of treasury bills later in the day, the results of which will be watched for intra-day cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)