* Shares of India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) gain 1.2 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 1 percent after Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday raised its reserve estimates for a Mozambique asset where the two Indian energy companies own stakes. * Anadarko revised the total estimated recoverable resources from its Offshore Area 1 (Rovuma basin) to a range of 50 to 70-plus trillion cubic feet of natural gas from 45-70 plus tcf earlier. (link.reuters.com/vad29v) * BPCL holds 10 percent in the Mozambique asset, while ONGC holds 16 percent. ONGC Videsh has 4 percent.