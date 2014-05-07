* Shares in India's Titan Co Ltd gain 1.4 percent to 275 rupees, adding to Tuesday's gain of 3.5 percent, after the jewellery company's January-March profit rose a stronger-than-expected 11.3 percent. * HSBC raised its target price on the stock to 325 rupees from 260 rupees and maintained its "overweight" rating after the results, saying Titan shares still have "substantial upside" given the company's outlook. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)