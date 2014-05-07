* India's BSE index is down 0.15 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.17 percent lower on increasing caution over slowing foreign portfolio investments. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 4.44 billion rupees ($73.91 million) on Tuesday, resuming their five-day selling streak after a one-day halt on Monday. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 459 million rupees on Tuesday, lower than the five-day average, provisional exchange data shows, on increasing caution ahead of the election results on May 16. * ICICI Bank falls 0.7 percent while Hindalco Industries is down 1.4 percent. * Infosys falls 0.6 percent after UBS downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy" and cuts its target price to 2,750 rupees from 4,050 rupees, saying a turnaround at the IT outsourcer could take longer than expected. * However, Lupin Ltd gains 1.4 percent ahead of its January-March results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)