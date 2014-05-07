* Shares in India's Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rose as much as 18.5 percent to a record high of 106.45 rupees after the port operator reported a 72 percent surge in January-March net profit. * Kotak Institutional Equities increased its price target for Gujarat Pipavav to 115 rupees from 100 rupees, calling the results "strong" and calling valuations "reasonable." * Shares in the company are up 8.8 percent as of 0510 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)