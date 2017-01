* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading unchanged at 8.78 percent from Tuesday's close, after earlier falling to as low 8.76 percent. * Traders are on hold for the treasury bills auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) later in the day. A Reuters poll shows the RBI is expected to sell 91-day T-bills at 8.85 percent, in line with last week's 8.8550 yield cut-off. * The central bank set minimum underwriting commitment for Friday's 160-billion-rupee bond auction, which was in line with expectation. * The 10-year yield is seen moving in a range of 8.75-8.80 percent for the rest of the session. ($1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)