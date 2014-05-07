(Correction to change the currency from Yen to Renminbi)

May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China Ltd (Sydney Branch)

Issue Amount 150 million Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2015

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.95 pct

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law New South wales

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

