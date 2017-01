(Corrects 1st bullet point to say USD/INR was off one-month low (not high) of 59.96.) * USD/INR trading at 60.09/10 versus its previous close of 60.11/12 and off the one-month low of 59.96 as dollar demand from oil firms and weak domestic shares aid the dollar. * Local shares provisionally end down 0.8 percent. * Traders say good dollar demand from state-run banks likely on behalf of oil importers seen. * Sentiment also remains cautious ahead of the outcome of the national elections next week which is expected to keep the pair in a 59.80 to 60.60 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)