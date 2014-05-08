* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its previous
close of 60.135/145, tracking losses in the offshore forward
market, while likely gains in the domestic share market are also
expected to hurt.
* The pair dropped to a one-month low of 59.96 on Wednesday.
* The pair seen trading at 59.90/92 in the spot NDF market
in Singapore.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.80 to 60.30 range
during the session, and domestic shares would be watched for
cues on foreign fund flows.
* The Nifty futures trading up 0.5 percent, suggesting a
firm start to the local market.
* Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by
the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in
Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on
pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote.
* Traders, however, say losses in other Asian currencies and the
dollar's gains versus the euro will limit a sharp fall in the
pair. See for a snapshot of Asian units.
