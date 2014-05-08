* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its previous close of 60.135/145, tracking losses in the offshore forward market, while likely gains in the domestic share market are also expected to hurt. * The pair dropped to a one-month low of 59.96 on Wednesday. * The pair seen trading at 59.90/92 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.80 to 60.30 range during the session, and domestic shares would be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * The Nifty futures trading up 0.5 percent, suggesting a firm start to the local market. * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote. * Traders, however, say losses in other Asian currencies and the dollar's gains versus the euro will limit a sharp fall in the pair. See for a snapshot of Asian units. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)