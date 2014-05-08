* India's benchmark 10-year bond yields are expected to open a couple of basis points lower versus its previous close of 8.80 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. yields but the uptick in global crude oil prices may limit the fall. * U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after America's top central banker said the world's largest economy remained on the mend but still required substantial monetary accommodation from Washington policymakers. * Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in United States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating tensions in Libya pushed Brent higher. * Traders say likely gains in rupee are also expected to help gains in bond prices. * The 10-year yield is, however, expected to move in a tight 8.72 to 8.78 percent range amid cautions ahead of the exit poll and national election results due next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)