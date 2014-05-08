* India's benchmark 10-year bond yields are
expected to open a couple of basis points lower versus its
previous close of 8.80 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. yields
but the uptick in global crude oil prices may limit the fall.
* U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after America's top
central banker said the world's largest economy remained on the
mend but still required substantial monetary accommodation from
Washington policymakers.
* Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both sides
of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in United
States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating tensions
in Libya pushed Brent higher.
* Traders say likely gains in rupee are also expected to help
gains in bond prices.
* The 10-year yield is, however, expected to move in a tight
8.72 to 8.78 percent range amid cautions ahead of the exit poll
and national election results due next week.
