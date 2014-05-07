May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Eramet
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2020
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 103.889
Yield 3.808 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 298.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & Societe Generale
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 525 million euro
when fungible
ISIN FR0011615699
