May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wolters Kluwer NV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.164

Yield 2.596 pct

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.9bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, citi, Deutsche Bank & ING

Ratings BBB+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

