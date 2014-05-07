May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wolters Kluwer NV
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.164
Yield 2.596 pct
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.9bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, citi, Deutsche Bank & ING
Ratings BBB+(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
