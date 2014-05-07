BRIEF-UK's CMA clears East Coast Buses-First Scotland East deal
Jan 23 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France SA (3CIF)
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.810
Reoffer Yield 0.564 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated FRTR April 25, 2017
and October 25, 2017
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) and AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Jan 23 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
Jan 23 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :
* RBI - Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited commences operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jooLUX)