May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Export-Import Bank of China
(CHEXIM)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date May 14, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.0 pct
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date May 14, 2019
Coupon 3.65 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.65 pct
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date May 14, 2024
Coupon 4.40 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.40 pct
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong Branch, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & Barclays
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
