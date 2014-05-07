May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CNPC General Capital Limited

Guarantor China National Petroleum Corporation and

China Petroleum Finance Company Limited

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 14, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.187

Reoffer price 99.187

Yield 2.926 pct

Spread 127.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 14, 2017

Coupon 3 month Libor + 90 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered, Citi, BOCI, Credit Agricole CIB,

Societe Generale, ING, HSBC, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank,

ICBC, CCBI, Natixis, Morgan Stanley, MIZ, DBS and MUS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

