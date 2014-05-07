BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 5.31 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CNPC General Capital Limited
Guarantor China National Petroleum Corporation and
China Petroleum Finance Company Limited
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 14, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.187
Reoffer price 99.187
Yield 2.926 pct
Spread 127.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 14, 2017
Coupon 3 month Libor + 90 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
****
Common Terms
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered, Citi, BOCI, Credit Agricole CIB,
Societe Generale, ING, HSBC, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank,
ICBC, CCBI, Natixis, Morgan Stanley, MIZ, DBS and MUS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
* Mitek industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion