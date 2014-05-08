* Indian shares are set to open stronger tracking Asian peers,
though continued foreign investor sales in index futures may
limit gains.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.46 percent.
* Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by
the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in
Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on
pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote.
* Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.12 billion
rupees ($85.25 million) while their cash shares purchase also
slowed to 1.19 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange
data show.
* Indian IT stocks on watch after global rival Cognizant
Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly earnings and
guidance disappoints.
* Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Financial
Technologies (India) Ltd are on traders' radar after
the chairman of Financial Technologies, Jignesh Shah, was
arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation of fraud at a
commodity exchange owned by the Indian bourse operator.
($1 = 60.0600 Indian rupees)
