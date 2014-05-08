* Indian shares are set to open stronger tracking Asian peers, though continued foreign investor sales in index futures may limit gains. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.46 percent. * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.12 billion rupees ($85.25 million) while their cash shares purchase also slowed to 1.19 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * Indian IT stocks on watch after global rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly earnings and guidance disappoints. * Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Financial Technologies (India) Ltd are on traders' radar after the chairman of Financial Technologies, Jignesh Shah, was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation of fraud at a commodity exchange owned by the Indian bourse operator. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)