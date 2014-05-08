* Dealers in India will be allowed to trade bonds even when the
central bank is making coupon payments for that debt, in a rule
that is expected improve market liquidity on those days, dealers
say.
* Under the previous rule, bonds whose coupon payments were due
were placed in a one-day "shut period", meaning traders were not
allowed to trade them on the day before the coupon payment so as
to avoid any change in ownership of those securities during the
process.
* However, the one-day shut period will continue to apply to
bond redemption.
* "The shut period was an operational issue for banks. The
removal is not likely to be so impactful, but will still be good
for liquidity," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with
First Rand Bank.
