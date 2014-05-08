* Macquarie upgrades India's Lupin Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,100 rupees from 985 rupees after the drug maker's January-March earnings beat consensus estimates. * Macquarie says accelerating U.S. generic sales are providing comfort about margins. * "Given its execution track record, strong balance sheet, earnings momentum and defensive characteristics, LPC (Lupin) should sustain premium valuation of around 20 times FY15 earnings," Macquarie wrote. * Lupin shares up 0.7 percent at 997 rupees as of 0420 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)