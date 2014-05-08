* Macquarie upgrades India's Lupin Ltd to "outperform"
from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,100 rupees from
985 rupees after the drug maker's January-March earnings beat
consensus estimates.
* Macquarie says accelerating U.S. generic sales are providing
comfort about margins.
* "Given its execution track record, strong balance sheet,
earnings momentum and defensive characteristics, LPC (Lupin)
should sustain premium valuation of around 20 times FY15
earnings," Macquarie wrote.
* Lupin shares up 0.7 percent at 997 rupees as of 0420 GMT.
