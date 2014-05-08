* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) falls
3.5 percent after earlier hitting its lowest since March 14
because of uncertainty over shareholder Financial Technologies
(India) Ltd's ongoing stake sale.
* Financial Technologies is in the midst of selling its 26
percent stake in MCX, but traders cite concerns about the
process after the chairman of the Indian bourse operator,
Jignesh Shah, was arrested by police on Wednesday as part of an
investigation of fraud at another commodity exchange.
* Financial Technologies (India) Ltd slumps 5 percent,
or its daily lower limit.
