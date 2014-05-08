(Corrects headline to say USD/INR hits one-month low, not high) * USD/INR trading at 60.01/02 after hitting 59.95, its lowest since April 9, but still weaker than its close of 60.135/145 on Wednesday, tracking gains in the domestic share market. * Dealers say good demand for dollars from oil firms seen around 60 levels. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.90 to 60.20 range during the session, and domestic shares would be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * The mains share index trading up 0.4 percent. * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote. * Traders, however, say losses in other Asian currencies and the dollar's gains versus the euro will limit a sharp fall in the pair. See for a snapshot of Asian units. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)