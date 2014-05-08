(Corrects headline to say USD/INR hits one-month low, not high)
* USD/INR trading at 60.01/02 after hitting 59.95, its
lowest since April 9, but still weaker than its close of
60.135/145 on Wednesday, tracking gains in the domestic share
market.
* Dealers say good demand for dollars from oil firms seen around
60 levels.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.90 to 60.20 range
during the session, and domestic shares would be watched for
cues on foreign fund flows.
* The mains share index trading up 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by
the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in
Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on
pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote.
* Traders, however, say losses in other Asian currencies and the
dollar's gains versus the euro will limit a sharp fall in the
pair. See for a snapshot of Asian units.
