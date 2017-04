* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. yields but the uptick in global crude oil prices may limit the downside. * U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after America's top central banker said the world's largest economy remained on the mend but still required substantial monetary accommodation from Washington policymakers. * Traders say gains in rupee are also helping bonds. * The 10-year yield is expected to move in a tight 8.72 to 8.78 percent range amid caution ahead of the exit poll and national election results due next week. * Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in United States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating tensions in Libya pushed Brent higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)