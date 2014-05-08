* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.23 percent higher, recovering slightly from a 1-1/2 month closing-low posted on Wednesday. * Blue chips lead the recovery, tracking higher Asian shares after dovish comments by the Fed's Janet Yellen and upbeat Chinese trade data. * Shares in Bharti Airtel gain 1.2 percent after falling 7.9 percent since April 29 as the company's earnings disappointed some investors. * However, caution is expected to prevail ahead of the general elections outcome due on May 16. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.12 billion rupees ($85.25 million) while their cash shares purchase was at 1.19 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)