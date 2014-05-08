* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent while
the broader NSE index is trading 0.23 percent higher,
recovering slightly from a 1-1/2 month closing-low posted on
Wednesday.
* Blue chips lead the recovery, tracking higher Asian shares
after dovish comments by the Fed's Janet Yellen and upbeat
Chinese trade data.
* Shares in Bharti Airtel gain 1.2 percent after
falling 7.9 percent since April 29 as the company's earnings
disappointed some investors.
* However, caution is expected to prevail ahead of the general
elections outcome due on May 16.
* Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.12 billion
rupees ($85.25 million) while their cash shares purchase was at
1.19 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
