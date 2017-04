* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.77 percent, as large institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies as well as mutual funds were spotted buying bonds. * State-owned banks have bought bonds worth 44.99 billion rupees ($749.08 million) in the last two sessions, data from Clearing Corporation Of India showed. * The 10-year yield seen in a band of 8.75-8.80 percent during the rest of the session. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)