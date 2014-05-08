* India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.05 percent, hovering not far from the 1-1/2 month closing low hit on Wednesday. * Markets pared earlier gains that sent the NSE up as much as 0.54 percent as investors continued to book profits ahead of the outcome of general elections on May 16. * Although investors picked up some of the recently battered shares - with Wipro Ltd up 1.3 percent after losing 11.6 percent since April 16 - profit-taking continued to dominate. * Reliance Industries Ltd, which had gained 3.5 percent in the last three sessions, was down 0.2 percent. * Shares in Housing Development and Finance Corp Ltd are down 0.9 percent, falling for the fourth straight session after its earnings disappointed some investors. The stock fell 6.4 percent in the last three sessions. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)