BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 102.626
Reoffer price 102.626
Yield 1.826 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43 basis points
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS1023039545
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.