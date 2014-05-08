By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 8 India on Thursday rejected the
findings of a World Health Organisation (WHO) study that ranks
New Delhi as the world's worst city for air pollution, with
government scientists saying the U.N. agency had overestimated
levels in the capital.
A WHO study of 1,600 cities released on Wednesday found air
pollution had worsened since a smaller survey in 2011, putting
city-dwellers at a higher risk of cancer, stroke and heart
disease.
The study found New Delhi to have the dirtiest air, with an
annual average of 153 micrograms of small particulates, known as
PM2.5, per cubic metre.
"Delhi is not the dirtiest ... certainly it is not that
dangerous as projected," said A.B. Akolkar, a member secretary
of the Central Pollution Control Board of India.
One health advocacy group welcomed the WHO study, however,
saying it should spur the Indian government to tighten up fuel
emission standards. Growing traffic on city streets is a major
cause of air pollution.
India's Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said the
government should respond by setting an ambitious agenda to
reduce toxic risks in Asia's third-largest economy.
"This database confirms our worst fears about how hazardous
air pollution is in our region," Sunita Narain, director general
at the CSE, said in a statement that called for uniform fuel
emission standards to be implemented across India in 2015.
Thirteen of the dirtiest 20 cities were in India, the WHO
said, with New Delhi, Patna, Gwalior and Raipur taking the top
four spots.
Beijing, notorious for the smog that has prompted some
Anglophone residents to dub it "Greyjing", was in 77th place
with a PM2.5 reading of 56, little over one third of Delhi's
pollution level.
However, Gufran Beig, chief project scientist at the Indian
Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said New Delhi's air quality
was better than Beijing's, at least during the summer and the
monsoon season.
Pollution levels in winter are relatively higher in New
Delhi because of extreme weather events, Beig added.
"The value which has been given in this (WHO) report is
overestimating (pollution levels) for Delhi ... the reality is
that the yearly average is around 110 (micrograms)," said Beig.
After the WHO study was released, Beig said he analysed air
pollution levels in Beijing using data available on the U.S.
Embassy's website. He found the Chinese city's average to be
around 100, nearly double the WHO's estimates.
Air pollution killed about 7 million people in 2012, making
it the world's single biggest environmental health risk, the
WHO, a United Nations agency, said last month.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Andrew Roche)