May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.8

Reoffer price 99.8

Yield 1.28 pct

Payment Date May 8, 2014

ISIN DE000NLB8CG3

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.35

Reoffer price 100.35

Yield 1.05 pct

Payment Date May 8, 2014

ISIN DE000NLB8CF5

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.7

Reoffer price 99.7

Yield 1.55 pct

Payment Date May 10, 2014

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

