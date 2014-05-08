BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 8, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.8
Reoffer price 99.8
Yield 1.28 pct
Payment Date May 8, 2014
ISIN DE000NLB8CG3
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 8, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.35
Reoffer price 100.35
Yield 1.05 pct
Payment Date May 8, 2014
ISIN DE000NLB8CF5
****
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 10, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.7
Reoffer price 99.7
Yield 1.55 pct
Payment Date May 10, 2014
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
