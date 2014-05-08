BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9345
