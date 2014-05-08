BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intrum Justitia
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.658
Yield 3.20 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank and Swedbank
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005935665
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.