* Indian shares are likely to open slightly lower and will trade rangebound as investors are cautious ahead of the general election results due next week. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.16 percent lower. * Asian shares mostly slump as a tense situation in Ukraine makes investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calms some nerves. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 3 billion rupees ($50.00 million) on Thursday. However, they bought shares worth 3.63 billion rupees in the cash segment, provisional exchange data shows. * Ranbaxy Laboratories will be in focus as the company, which agreed to be acquired by larger rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries last month, will report earnings on Friday for the January-March quarter. * Auto stocks will also be on the watch as an industry group is set to release compiled sales data for April.