* USD/INR expected to open little changed versus its previous close of 60.0650/0750, tracking mixed cues from other Asian currencies with traders watching the local share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * The pair dropped to a one-month low of 59.9225 on Thursday and is seen moving in a 59.90 to 60.20 range during the session. * The pair currently trading at 60.00/02 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore are marginally lower. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.14 percent. * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)