* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open marginally higher ahead of the 160-billion- rupee debt sale later in the day with a rise in longer-tenor U.S. yields also hurting. * The government will sell 160 billion rupees of bonds including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper later in the session. * Thirty-year Treasuries sat out a modest U.S. bond market rally and dropped on Thursday after the government sold $16 billion of new long bonds at unexpectedly high yields. * The fall in global crude oil prices may, however, limit a very sharp rise in yields. U.S. crude oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting resistance at a key technical level, and Brent also fell as traders awaited developments in Ukraine. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)