* USD/INR edges up slightly to 60.08/09 versus its previous close of 60.0650/0750, with broad gains in the dollar versus other majors helping but mixed cues from other Asian currencies will keep the pair rangebound. * Traders will monitor the local share market for cues on foreign fund flows. The pair dropped to a one-month low of 59.9225 on Thursday and is seen moving in a 59.90 to 60.20 range during the session. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore little changed. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.12 percent. Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)