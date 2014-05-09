* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point to 8.75 percent on election outcome-related optimism with a fall in global crude prices overnight also helping. * Traders however do not expect a much larger fall ahead of the 160-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day, which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper. * Traders will also monitor movement in the rupee for direction during the day. * Thirty-year Treasuries sat out a modest U.S. bond market rally and dropped on Thursday after the government sold $16 billion of new long bonds at unexpectedly high yields. * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting resistance at a key technical level, and Brent also fell as traders awaited developments in Ukraine. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)