* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.56 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.58 percent, heading for a second consecutive session of gains after hitting a nearly 1-1/2 month closing low on Wednesday. * Recent underperformers attracted investor attention. Tata Power Co Ltd, which fell 3.05 percent in the last three sessions, gained 1.97 percent on value buying. * Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 0.81 percent. The stock is down 8.78 percent since it posted disappointing earnings on April 29. * However, caution largely prevails ahead of the general election results due next week and investors were trimming portfolios and encashing positions, traders said. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 3 billion rupees ($50.00 million) on Thursday, continuing their selling spree to a seventh out of eight sessions. However, they bought shares worth 3.63 billion rupees in the cash segment, provisional exchange data shows. * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)