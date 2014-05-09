* Shares in India's Finolex Cables Ltd gain as much as 9.2 percent to hit a record high of 152.20 rupees after having risen 9.9 percent on Thursday when the maker of cable and wires reported better-than-expected earnings in the January-March quarter. * Domestic brokerage Sharekhan increased its price target for Finolex to 180 rupees from 152 rupees and retained a "buy" rating in a research note dated May 8. * Sharekhan called Finolex's cash flow "hefty" and said after a debt repayment of 540 million rupees ($9.00 million), the company had a "stronger balance sheet." ($1 = 60.0050 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)