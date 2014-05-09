* The Reserve Bank of India has been spotted buying dollars through the session, starting at around 60.08 levels, to prevent sharp gains in the rupee, four traders said. * The unit currently trading at the day's high of 59.97/98 per dollar, not far from Thursday's high of 59.9225, which had marked the strongest level since April 9. * The gains in the rupee come as the benchmark BSE share index rose more than 2.5 percent to a record high. * Still dealers say the RBI dollar purchases have not been very large. * The central bank has also been doing a sell/buy swap in the forward market to reduce the impact of its spot intervention on rupee liquidity, dealers say. * Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.90 to 60.15 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)