* India debt and foreign exchange markets gear up for a volatile week with election results due to be unveiled on May 16 after a five-week long process. * Traders say results that show Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority, or coming close to it, could spark further gains in the rupee and bonds, although markets have already rallied this year in anticipation of such a victory since the opposition party is seen as being more business friendly. * The rupee has gained 3.17 percent so far this year, the benchmark 10-year bond yield has fallen 8 basis points so far this year. * Before the actual results, trader will pay close attention to exit polls from media organisations, which will be allowed to be release them starting at 1830 India time (1300 GMT) on Monday, the last day of voting. * Although exit polls have proven unreliable in the past, traders say they are likely to impact markets on Tuesday. * India is also set to release consumer price inflation data on Monday, the last one before the RBI's next policy review on June 3. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: April CPI (1200 GMT) March industrial output (1200 GMT) Media to publish exit poll results (starting 1300 GMT) Wed: Debt/FX markets closed for a local holiday April WPI (around 0630 GMT) RBI to release fortnightly money supply data Thurs: RBI board meeting in northern Indian city of Shimla Fri: National election outcomes throughout the day (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)