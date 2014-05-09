* Investors are bracing for what is likely to be one of the most
important weeks in share markets as India is set to unveil
election results on May 16.
* Indian shares have hit a series of record highs in
anticipation that Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seen as being
more business friendly will win a majority, or coming close to
it.
* The NSE has surged 17 percent since Sept. 13 - the day the BJP
nominated Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate,
hitting its latest record on Friday.
* Any results that show BJP falling short of a majority could
cause shares to plunge 8 to 10 percent in one day, and up to 20
percent in the aftermath, according to analysts.
* Before the actual results, trader will pay close attention to
exit polls from media organisations, which will be allowed to be
release them starting at 1830 India time (1300 GMT) on Monday,
the last day of voting.
* Although exit polls have proven unreliable in the past,
traders say they are likely to impact markets on Tuesday.
* India is also set to release consumer price inflation data on
Monday, the last one before the RBI's next policy review on June
3.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Bank of Baroda, Bank of India results
April CPI (1200 GMT)
March industrial output (1200 GMT)
Media to publish exit poll results (starting 1300 GMT)
Tues: Earnings: Punjab National Bank, Dr.Reddy's
Laboratories earnings
Wed: Earnings: Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel
April WPI (around 0630 GMT)
Thurs: NTPC, Bajaj Auto results
RBI board meeting in north Indian city of Shimla
Fri: United Spirits earnings
National election outcome throughout the day
