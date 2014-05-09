May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17.5 basis points

Reoffer price 100.313

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 12 basis points

Payment Date May 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,

Nomura, RBC Capital Markets and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.95 billion euros when fungible

ISIN XS0449594455

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)