I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 46500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34350 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39800 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 138000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 32000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26700 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 32000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9700 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 43500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 15200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 25200 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 720 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 274 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 44000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 16200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 840 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 870 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 855 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 880 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 77000 2. Rapeseed Oil 65500 3. Sunflower Oil 60500 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 90000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 61500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 59500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 55500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 65500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 60500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 58000 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 68500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 800 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 850 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1260 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1300 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified