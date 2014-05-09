May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 02, 2016

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068226973

