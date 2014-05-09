May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Hellenic Petroleum Finance PLC (UK entity)

Guarantor Hellenic Petroleum SA

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Eurobank & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

