* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday on optimism ahead of exit poll results due after market hours and consumer price inflation data later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.23 percent. * Investors are bracing for what is likely to be one of the most important weeks in share markets as India is set to unveil election results on May 16. * Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions after pro-Moscow rebels declared victory in a referendum on self-rule in eastern Ukraine. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian cash shares worth 12.69 billion rupees ($211.48 million) on Friday, much higher than the five-day average of 3.09 billion rupees, exchange and regulatory data show. * Reliance Industries Ltd on watch after the company and its partners in a gas block, BP Plc and Niko Resources, said on Saturday they were taking the Indian government to arbitration seeking implementation of higher gas prices. * Also, the head of the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that he - and not the Indian government - was responsible for setting monetary policy, asserting his independence in taking a hawkish stance on inflation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)