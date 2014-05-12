* USD/INR, which closed at 60.02/03 on Friday, to trade weaker, tracking gains in shares ahead of key exit poll results that will give markets an indication of the election outcome. * Traders expect the pair to open flat with a negative bias with key support at 59.80. * The pair dropped for a second consecutive session on Friday to a near one-month low, sparking suspected central bank intervention after shares surged to a record high on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in elections. * The pair trading at 59.96/98 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * Traders expect the pair to trade in the 59.80-60.20 range for the day. * Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday on optimism ahead of exit poll results due after market hours and consumer price inflation data later in the day.