* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open higher ahead of inflation data. * The 10-year yield, which closed at 8.75 percent on Friday, seen in the 8.73-78 percent band for the day. * India is set to release consumer price inflation data on Monday, the last one before the RBI's next policy review on June 3. * India's debt and foreign exchange markets are gearing up for a volatile week with election results due to be unveiled on May 16 after a five-week-long process. * The benchmark bond also seen weaker on central bank's announcement on Friday that 10 states will raise at least 59.70 billion rupees ($994.92 million) via 10-year state loans on May 13.