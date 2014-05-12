* USD/INR falls to as low as 59.67, its lowest since April 2, tracking a rally in shares to record highs ahead of exit polls due after the close of markets. It had last closed at 60.02/03. * Traders are betting those polls will show opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clinching a majority, although exit polls have proven unreliable in the past. Actual elections results are out on Friday. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a 59.80-60.20 range for the day. * Markets also waiting for consumer price inflation data due later on Monday, the last one before the RBI's policy review on June 3.