BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
* USD/INR falls to as low as 59.67, its lowest since April 2, tracking a rally in shares to record highs ahead of exit polls due after the close of markets. It had last closed at 60.02/03. * Traders are betting those polls will show opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clinching a majority, although exit polls have proven unreliable in the past. Actual elections results are out on Friday. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a 59.80-60.20 range for the day. * Markets also waiting for consumer price inflation data due later on Monday, the last one before the RBI's policy review on June 3.
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market