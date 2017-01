* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.72 percent on hopes that exit polls later in the day would show the Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority, as the opposition party is seen by markets as being more investor friendly. * Traders expect yields to be in the 8.73-78 percent band for the day, ahead of the exit polls due after 1830 India time (1300 GMT). * Also on watch, consumer price inflation data due later on Monday, the last one before the RBI's next policy review on June 3. * CPI is estimated to have quickened to 8.48 percent in April from 8.31 percent in March, a Reuters poll showed.